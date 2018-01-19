NEB WGYM: Huskers Host Rutgers in Home Opener

Posted By: Sports

Saturday Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Devaney Center

Double-Dual with Men’s Gymnastics (vs. Ohio State)

Pepsi Pack-the-House Night, $1 Admission

First 750 fans will receive a popsocket

Lincoln, Neb. -- The No. 12 Nebraska women’s gymnastics team (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten), open a three-meet homestand against Rutgers on Saturday, in a double-dual with Nebraska men’s gymnastics at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Cornhuskers won their season-opener over now-No. 26 Penn State last weekend 195.55-195.05, in a down-to-the-wire competition that was tied after the third rotation. The Huskers put together a solid rotation on their final event, beam, including senior Grace Williams’ event-winning performance to defeat the Nittany Lions. The Huskers picked up another event title in Sienna Crouse’s winning performance on vault, with a top score of 9.95.

Freshman Kynsee Roby was tabbed Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday, for her stellar debut on beam, tying for second place with a 9.825.

Rutgers is 1-2 overall on the season but 0-1 in Big Ten action as they took third in a home quad meet last weekend. Senior Libby Groden won the all-around with a score of 38.875.

The Huskers are 7-0 all-time against Rutgers, including a victory in New Jersey in 2017. Nebraska will begin the meet on vault, before rotating to bars, floor and beam.

Fans can enjoy the doubla-dual meet with men's gymnastics, which serves as the annual Pepsi Pack-the-House night, including $1 admission for adults, $1 Pepsi products and pop sockets to the first 750 fans.

Season tickets are still available for the 2018 gymnastics season. Season tickets are priced at $25 for adults with access to all eight men's and women's home gymnastics meets this season. Season tickets for youth and seniors are $13, while children under six and UNL students get in free. The clear bag policy is in effect at the Devaney Center.

Scouting the Scarlet Knights

Rutgers enters the meet 1-2 after finishing in third place in a quad meet in New Jersey last weekend. The Scarlet Knights’ best event comes on beam, where they have a team-high of 48.325. They opened the 2018 season with a 191.525, and were headlined by senior Libby Groden who scored a 38.875 on the all-around to take first place. Groden scored 9.80 twice, on unven bars and balance beam. This will be Rutgers’ third trip to Lincoln since joining the Big Ten, and first trip back since the 2016 Big Ten Championships. They are led by seventh-year head coach Louis Levine.



Series History

The Huskers lead the all-time series with Rutgers 7-0, including 2017’s meeting in New Jersey. Nebraska defeated the Scarlet Knights 196.050-194.200 in a quad meet.



Roby Tabbed Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Kynsee Roby was named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, announced by the conference on Jan. 16, following her career debut at Penn State last weekend. The Windsor Heights, Iowa native competed on bars and beam in Nebraska’s season-opening victory over then-No.17 Penn State 195.550-195.050. Roby posted a solid performance for the Huskers, finishing tied for second on beam with a score of 9.825. On bars, Roby tied for fifth with a score of 9.850. The weekly award marks the first for the Huskers since Jennie Laeng was named Co-Gymnast of the Week on March 13, 2017 and the first Freshman of the Week honors since Taylor Houchin picked up the honor on Feb. 27, 2017. Penn State’s Briannah Tsang and Michigan’s Paige Zaziski were tabbed Co-Gymnasts of the week, while Michigan’s Emma McClean was named Event Specialist of the Week. Roby shared the Freshman of the Week title with Michigan’s Syd Townsend.



Vault Squad Ranked No. 2 in Nation

The Husker beam lineup had the spotlight in Pennsylvania last weekend, but the vault squad stole the show when the weekly RoadtoNationals.com rankings were released on Monday, and the Huskers’ vault debut posted the second-highest score in the nation through two weeks of NCAA competition. Nebraska posted a 49.325 and hit all six routines, only bested by Utah who has recorded a 49.425 on the season.



Huskers Face Strong Schedule in 2018

NU will face 11 teams ranked in the Road to Nationals preseason poll in 2018, including a trio of 2017 Super Six teams in reigning National Champion Oklahoma, third-place finisher Florida and fourth-place finished UCLA. Two more 2018 opponents were also receiving votes in the preseason poll, Michigan State and Pittsburgh. Nebraska will face a total of five Big Ten teams that were ranked in the preseason poll, including four teams ranked among the top-25.



Up Next

Nebraska will remain home to complete a three-meet home stand. Nebraska will welcome bitter Big Ten foe Michigan to the Devaney Center on Jan. 27, and then host Minnesota on Feb. 3.



Nebraska National Contender for Youngest Team

Nebraska boasts a young squad with seven true freshmen joining the action in 2018: Makayla Curtis (Savannah, Ga.); Anika Dujakovich (Lenexa, Kan.); Karley Hutchinson (Pearland, Texas); Torri Hutchinson (Pearland, Texas); Kynsee Roby (Windsor Heights, Iowa); Rachel Thompson (Lincoln, Neb.); and Megan Verceles Carr (Monte Sereno, Calif.). When comparing freshman as a portion of the entire squad to other squads in the country, the Huskers tie for second-youngest team with seven freshman on a 16-person team. Only Stanford has more freshman as a percentage of squad, with six freshman and 13 total team members. The Huskers are tied with Southeast Missouri with seven freshmen on a 16-gymnast squad.