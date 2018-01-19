Prep Basketball Scores 1-19 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Prep Basketball Scores 1-19

sports rotator basketball gen sports rotator basketball gen

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Bishop Neumann 52, Lincoln Lutheran 41
       Blair 63, Elkhorn 55
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 66, Ord 59
       Broken Bow 64, Valentine 46
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 75, Exeter/Milligan 66
       Central City 55, Wood River 40
       Centura 68, Gibbon 48
       Crete 59, Columbus 49
       Deshler 49, Harvard 32
       Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Superior 30
       Douglas County West 53, Arlington 49
       Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Ewing 22
       Elkhorn South 61, Omaha Benson 39
       Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 32
       Elmwood-Murdock 66, Milford 54
       Gordon/Rushville 67, Cody-Kilgore 27
       Gretna 62, Plattsmouth 16
       Hartington-Newcastle 50, Bloomfield 36
       Hastings 45, Grand Island Northwest 40
       Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Aquinas 22
       Hyannis 56, Arthur County 45
       Kenesaw 67, Franklin 16
       Lawrence-Nelson 63, High Plains Community 26
       Lincoln East 56, Lincoln North Star 40
       Lincoln High 61, Norfolk 58
       Lincoln Pius X 60, Kearney 47
       Lutheran High Northeast 62, Clarkson/Leigh 44
       Malcolm 34, Wilber-Clatonia 26
       Millard South 66, Millard West 63
       Minden 44, Holdrege 29
       North Bend Central 72, Oakland-Craig 66
       North Central 56, Anselmo-Merna 49
       Omaha Burke 92, Omaha Northwest 63
       Omaha Central 83, Bellevue East 53
       Omaha Creighton Prep 81, Millard North 65
       Omaha Nation 70, Cornerstone Christian 29
       Overton 65, Eustis-Farnam 22
       Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha South 65
       Papillion-LaVista South 69, Omaha Westside 60
       Randolph 61, Neligh-Oakdale 43
       Scottsbluff 73, Sidney 63
       Sterling 61, Southern 53
       Syracuse 60, Ashland-Greenwood 37
       Tri County 70, Fillmore Central 58
       Wakefield 70, Emerson-Hubbard 24
       Walthill 83, Homer 69
       West Point-Beemer 48, Twin River 40
       York 74, Fairbury 51
       Yutan 58, Palmyra 40
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Riverside 61, Nebraska Christian 60
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
       Beatrice 55, South Sioux City 48
^Third Place=
       Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 57, OT
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Alliance 54, Ogallala 43
       Arlington 63, Douglas County West 11
       Auburn 69, Johnson County Central 13
       Axtell 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 29
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 75, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55
       Bishop Neumann 67, Lincoln Lutheran 53
       Broken Bow 51, Valentine 36
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Exeter/Milligan 43, OT
       Central City 43, Wood River 38
       Centura 49, Gibbon 44
       Chadron 45, Gering 43
       Clarkson/Leigh 41, Lutheran High Northeast 29
       Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 29
       Columbus Scotus 41, Archbishop Bergan 39
       Crete 43, Columbus 25
       Deshler 55, Harvard 26
       Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Ewing 36
       Elkhorn 44, Blair 26
       Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 32
       Elm Creek 50, Pleasanton 42
       Elmwood-Murdock 37, Milford 30
       Fillmore Central 41, Tri County 27
       Franklin 46, Kenesaw 34
       Fremont 60, Omaha Burke 47
       Friend 60, Johnson-Brock 41
       Gordon/Rushville 67, Cody-Kilgore 56
       Gretna 72, Plattsmouth 24
       Guardian Angels 64, O'Neill 59
       Hartington-Newcastle 54, Bloomfield 13
       Hastings 45, Grand Island Northwest 40
       Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Aquinas 33
       Homer 71, Walthill 63
       Lawrence-Nelson 46, High Plains Community 26
       Lincoln East 77, Lincoln North Star 24
       Lincoln Pius X 46, Kearney 35
       Lincoln Southeast 62, Omaha Bryan 21
       Malcolm 64, Wilber-Clatonia 8
       Millard North 53, Omaha Marian 46
       Millard South 44, Millard West 41
       Mullen 31, Twin Loup 15
       Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Lewiston 20
       Norris 50, Bennington 35
       North Bend Central 35, Oakland-Craig 26
       North Central 71, Anselmo-Merna 22
       Omaha Benson 55, Elkhorn South 54
       Omaha Central 51, Bellevue East 50
       Omaha Westside 54, Papillion-LaVista South 33
       Ord 61, Boone Central/Newman Grove 36
       Osmond 65, Clearwater/Orchard 39
       Overton 52, Eustis-Farnam 8
       Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha South 54
       Pender 41, Wynot 30
       Randolph 56, Neligh-Oakdale 20
       Ravenna 48, Arcadia-Loup City 37
       Red Cloud 42, Silver Lake 20
       Santee 41, Stuart 33
       Seward 38, Aurora 28
       Sidney 60, Scottsbluff 41
       Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
       Wahoo 57, Norfolk Catholic 29
       Wakefield 41, Emerson-Hubbard 33
       Wausa 49, Winside 32
       West Point-Beemer 45, Twin River 25
       York 51, Fairbury 33
       Yutan 61, Palmyra 13
^Colby Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Scott City, Kan. 54, Kearney Catholic 45
^Panhandle Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Morrill 56, Hemingford 27
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Seventh Place=
       Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 22

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.