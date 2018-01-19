Prep Basketball Scores 1-19

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bishop Neumann 52, Lincoln Lutheran 41
Blair 63, Elkhorn 55
Boone Central/Newman Grove 66, Ord 59
Broken Bow 64, Valentine 46
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 75, Exeter/Milligan 66
Central City 55, Wood River 40
Centura 68, Gibbon 48
Crete 59, Columbus 49
Deshler 49, Harvard 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Superior 30
Douglas County West 53, Arlington 49
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Ewing 22
Elkhorn South 61, Omaha Benson 39
Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 32
Elmwood-Murdock 66, Milford 54
Gordon/Rushville 67, Cody-Kilgore 27
Gretna 62, Plattsmouth 16
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Bloomfield 36
Hastings 45, Grand Island Northwest 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Aquinas 22
Hyannis 56, Arthur County 45
Kenesaw 67, Franklin 16
Lawrence-Nelson 63, High Plains Community 26
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln North Star 40
Lincoln High 61, Norfolk 58
Lincoln Pius X 60, Kearney 47
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Clarkson/Leigh 44
Malcolm 34, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Millard South 66, Millard West 63
Minden 44, Holdrege 29
North Bend Central 72, Oakland-Craig 66
North Central 56, Anselmo-Merna 49
Omaha Burke 92, Omaha Northwest 63
Omaha Central 83, Bellevue East 53
Omaha Creighton Prep 81, Millard North 65
Omaha Nation 70, Cornerstone Christian 29
Overton 65, Eustis-Farnam 22
Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha South 65
Papillion-LaVista South 69, Omaha Westside 60
Randolph 61, Neligh-Oakdale 43
Scottsbluff 73, Sidney 63
Sterling 61, Southern 53
Syracuse 60, Ashland-Greenwood 37
Tri County 70, Fillmore Central 58
Wakefield 70, Emerson-Hubbard 24
Walthill 83, Homer 69
West Point-Beemer 48, Twin River 40
York 74, Fairbury 51
Yutan 58, Palmyra 40
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Riverside 61, Nebraska Christian 60
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
Beatrice 55, South Sioux City 48
^Third Place=
Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 57, OT
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Alliance 54, Ogallala 43
Arlington 63, Douglas County West 11
Auburn 69, Johnson County Central 13
Axtell 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 29
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 75, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55
Bishop Neumann 67, Lincoln Lutheran 53
Broken Bow 51, Valentine 36
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Exeter/Milligan 43, OT
Central City 43, Wood River 38
Centura 49, Gibbon 44
Chadron 45, Gering 43
Clarkson/Leigh 41, Lutheran High Northeast 29
Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 29
Columbus Scotus 41, Archbishop Bergan 39
Crete 43, Columbus 25
Deshler 55, Harvard 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Ewing 36
Elkhorn 44, Blair 26
Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 32
Elm Creek 50, Pleasanton 42
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Milford 30
Fillmore Central 41, Tri County 27
Franklin 46, Kenesaw 34
Fremont 60, Omaha Burke 47
Friend 60, Johnson-Brock 41
Gordon/Rushville 67, Cody-Kilgore 56
Gretna 72, Plattsmouth 24
Guardian Angels 64, O'Neill 59
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Bloomfield 13
Hastings 45, Grand Island Northwest 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Aquinas 33
Homer 71, Walthill 63
Lawrence-Nelson 46, High Plains Community 26
Lincoln East 77, Lincoln North Star 24
Lincoln Pius X 46, Kearney 35
Lincoln Southeast 62, Omaha Bryan 21
Malcolm 64, Wilber-Clatonia 8
Millard North 53, Omaha Marian 46
Millard South 44, Millard West 41
Mullen 31, Twin Loup 15
Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Lewiston 20
Norris 50, Bennington 35
North Bend Central 35, Oakland-Craig 26
North Central 71, Anselmo-Merna 22
Omaha Benson 55, Elkhorn South 54
Omaha Central 51, Bellevue East 50
Omaha Westside 54, Papillion-LaVista South 33
Ord 61, Boone Central/Newman Grove 36
Osmond 65, Clearwater/Orchard 39
Overton 52, Eustis-Farnam 8
Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha South 54
Pender 41, Wynot 30
Randolph 56, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Ravenna 48, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Red Cloud 42, Silver Lake 20
Santee 41, Stuart 33
Seward 38, Aurora 28
Sidney 60, Scottsbluff 41
Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Wahoo 57, Norfolk Catholic 29
Wakefield 41, Emerson-Hubbard 33
Wausa 49, Winside 32
West Point-Beemer 45, Twin River 25
York 51, Fairbury 33
Yutan 61, Palmyra 13
^Colby Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Scott City, Kan. 54, Kearney Catholic 45
^Panhandle Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Morrill 56, Hemingford 27
^River Cities Conference Tournament=
^Seventh Place=
Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 22
