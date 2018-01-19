Lawmakers negotiate as the clock ticks closer toward a midnight government shutdown

Madison's post got a lot of foot traffic, with hundreds of people reacting to or commenting on it.More >>
Madison's post got a lot of foot traffic, with hundreds of people reacting to or commenting on it.More >>
Posted by: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A winter storm watch was posted by the National Weather Service for the following counties in Nebraska: Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Platte. "Lancaster County" is not included in the watch. The winter storm watch remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice a...More >>
Posted by: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A winter storm watch was posted by the National Weather Service for the following counties in Nebraska: Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Platte. "Lancaster County" is not included in the watch. The winter storm watch remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice a...More >>
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services took one more step toward carrying out executions.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services took one more step toward carrying out executions.More >>
Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour.More >>
Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour.More >>
New charges unrelated to the disappearance and murder of Sydney Loofe have been filed against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who remain persons of interest in the case.More >>
New charges unrelated to the disappearance and murder of Sydney Loofe have been filed against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who remain persons of interest in the case.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's corrections department has notified a second death-row inmate of the drugs it intends to use for his execution. The Department of Correctional Services sent the letter Friday to Carey Dean Moore, who has been on death row since 1980 for fatally shooting two Omaha taxicab drivers. No execution date has been scheduled, and the department currently faces a lawsuit challenging its ...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's corrections department has notified a second death-row inmate of the drugs it intends to use for his execution. The Department of Correctional Services sent the letter Friday to Carey Dean Moore, who has been on death row since 1980 for fatally shooting two Omaha taxicab drivers. No execution date has been scheduled, and the department currently faces a lawsuit challenging its ...More >>
If you're looking for a way to give back to the local community, the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court is looking for volunteers.More >>
If you're looking for a way to give back to the local community, the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court is looking for volunteers.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
The latest in consumer electronics and technology are unveiled every year in early January from CES in Las Vegas…and Tech Expert Katie Linendoll partnered with some buzz-worthy products headed our way this year for a sneak peek into the show. Go to BestofCES.com to learn more about these cool, new devices and for more CES 2018 coverage!More >>
The latest in consumer electronics and technology are unveiled every year in early January from CES in Las Vegas…and Tech Expert Katie Linendoll partnered with some buzz-worthy products headed our way this year for a sneak peek into the show. Go to BestofCES.com to learn more about these cool, new devices and for more CES 2018 coverage!More >>