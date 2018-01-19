Lawmakers negotiate as the clock ticks closer toward a midnight government shutdown

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

ABC News: Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour.

The Senate is poised to reject the House-passed bill that would have funded the government through Feb. 16, and, despite some last minute momentum around a shorter, temporary fix, the federal government is now on the brink of a shutdown.

It's been a night of frantic behind closed-doors negotiations, as lawmakers held out hope for a bipartisan solution.

Senators were still discussing a shorter plan to fund the government as the deadline drew ever closer — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walked off the floor with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, chatting on the sidelines — but no clear plan has emerged.

Earlier in the evening, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., floated the possibility of a three-week extension through Feb. 8. He was spotted shuffling between McConnell and Schumer's offices acting as a go-between.

The procedural vote that was held open could have happened hours earlier, but McConnell opted to force this late night vote, upping the pressure on Democrats.

Democrats are standing firm, opposing the bill over their demands that it include protections for Dreamers, who are poised to lose their legal protections come March 5.

Five Democrats have voted with Republicans to fund the government — all of them facing tough reelection battles in the coming months in states Trump handily won in the 2016 election. Four republicans have voted down the measure, either because of their DACA concerns or military funding.

Despite the apparent lack of a deal to avoid a shutdown, the mood was slightly more optimistic on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue earlier on Friday evening with negotiators hopeful that a deal would come together — if not by midnight — then sometime this weekend before nearly a million federal workers head back to work on Monday.

Missing Friday's midnight deadline would trigger a short technical shutdown, but not one with significant immediate impact since most federal offices are closed over the weekend.

Read More:

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/lawmakers-negotiate-clock-ticks-closer-midnight-government-shutdown/story?id=52478196