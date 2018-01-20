Montana fair official is new Nebraska State Fair director - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Montana fair official is new Nebraska State Fair director

Montana fair official is new Nebraska State Fair director

        GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) The Nebraska State Fair Board has announced the hiring of a new executive director from Montana.
        The board announced Friday that it has hired Lori Cox as the new Nebraska State Fair director. Cox comes from the Big Sky Country State Fair in Montana and has a background in 4-H and production agriculture. Cox assumes her new duties immediately.
        She is in the process of relocating to Grand Island.
        In a news release, Cox says she hopes to build on the Nebraska State Fair's rich history while ``accelerating the steady growth that the Fair has seen.''

