Nebraska's Smith to head to Montreal for NAFTA negotiations

         OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Republican Congressman Adrian Smith says he's been selected to serve on the congressional delegation traveling to Montreal next week to negotiate the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
        Smith, who represents Nebraska's vast, rural 3rd District, said Friday in a news release that he'll meet with negotiators, government officials and business leaders ``to stress the importance of the trade agreement.''
        Smith serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade.
        Smith says NAFTA is vital to Nebraska agriculture and that he wants to ensure in negotiations that no harm is done to the ag economy.
        President Donald Trump has been a persistent critic of the trade agreement. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are in negotiations to modify the agreement.

