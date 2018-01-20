NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer

Madison's post got a lot of foot traffic, with hundreds of people reacting to or commenting on it.More >>
Madison's post got a lot of foot traffic, with hundreds of people reacting to or commenting on it.More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) discovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana hidden in a trailer after receiving a report from the public that packages were falling from the trailer on Interstate 80.More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) discovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana hidden in a trailer after receiving a report from the public that packages were falling from the trailer on Interstate 80.More >>
Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour.More >>
Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour.More >>
Posted by: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A winter storm watch was posted by the National Weather Service for the following counties in Nebraska: Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Platte. "Lancaster County" is not included in the watch. The winter storm watch remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice a...More >>
Posted by: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A winter storm watch was posted by the National Weather Service for the following counties in Nebraska: Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Platte. "Lancaster County" is not included in the watch. The winter storm watch remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice a...More >>
New charges unrelated to the disappearance and murder of Sydney Loofe have been filed against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who remain persons of interest in the case.More >>
New charges unrelated to the disappearance and murder of Sydney Loofe have been filed against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who remain persons of interest in the case.More >>
If you're looking for a way to give back to the local community, the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court is looking for volunteers.More >>
If you're looking for a way to give back to the local community, the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court is looking for volunteers.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services took one more step toward carrying out executions.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services took one more step toward carrying out executions.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Today Senator Matt Hansen of Lincoln is working on getting his bill through to give inmates more than just their IDs back, but their life back.More >>
Today Senator Matt Hansen of Lincoln is working on getting his bill through to give inmates more than just their IDs back, but their life back.More >>
The latest in consumer electronics and technology are unveiled every year in early January from CES in Las Vegas…and Tech Expert Katie Linendoll partnered with some buzz-worthy products headed our way this year for a sneak peek into the show. Go to BestofCES.com to learn more about these cool, new devices and for more CES 2018 coverage!More >>
The latest in consumer electronics and technology are unveiled every year in early January from CES in Las Vegas…and Tech Expert Katie Linendoll partnered with some buzz-worthy products headed our way this year for a sneak peek into the show. Go to BestofCES.com to learn more about these cool, new devices and for more CES 2018 coverage!More >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>