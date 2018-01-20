NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) discovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana hidden in a trailer after receiving a report from the public that packages were falling from the trailer on Interstate 80.

The incident happened at 3:00 p.m. Friday near Odessa, at mile marker 262 on I-80, when a citizen called NSP to report that a package had fallen from a flatbed trailer being pulled by an eastbound Dodge Ram.

A trooper located the vehicle while another trooper recovered the package.

Upon finding the package, the trooper determined that it was filled with marijuana.

Troopers then conducted a searched and found a hidden compartment on the undercarriage of the trailer.

Dozens more packages were found inside the compartment. In total, troopers seized 122 pounds of high-grade marijuana from the vehicle.

The estimated street value is $366,000.

The driver of the pick-up, Charlie Red, 48, of Colorado, and passenger Damaisy Rodriguez, 29, of Florida, were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana - more than one pound, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Both were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.