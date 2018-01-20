NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer

NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer

Posted: Updated:

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) discovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana hidden in a trailer after receiving a report from the public that packages were falling from the trailer on Interstate 80.

The incident happened at 3:00 p.m. Friday near Odessa, at mile marker 262 on I-80, when a citizen called NSP to report that a package had fallen from a flatbed trailer being pulled by an eastbound Dodge Ram.

A trooper located the vehicle while another trooper recovered the package.

Upon finding the package, the trooper determined that it was filled with marijuana.

Troopers then conducted a searched and found a hidden compartment on the undercarriage of the trailer.

Dozens more packages were found inside the compartment. In total, troopers seized 122 pounds of high-grade marijuana from the vehicle.

The estimated street value is $366,000.

The driver of the pick-up, Charlie Red, 48, of Colorado, and passenger Damaisy Rodriguez, 29, of Florida, were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana - more than one pound, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Both were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln man jokingly lists old socks for sale, gets hundreds of responses

    Lincoln man jokingly lists old socks for sale, gets hundreds of responses

    Lincoln man jokingly lists old socks for sale, gets hundreds of responses

    Madison's post got a lot of foot traffic, with hundreds of people reacting to or commenting on it. 

    More >>

    Madison's post got a lot of foot traffic, with hundreds of people reacting to or commenting on it. 

    More >>

  • NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer

    NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer

    NSP busts drivers with marijuana falling off their trailer

    Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) discovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana hidden in a trailer after receiving a report from the public that packages were falling from the trailer on Interstate 80. 

    More >>

    Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) discovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana hidden in a trailer after receiving a report from the public that packages were falling from the trailer on Interstate 80. 

    More >>

  • Government shutdown officially begins

    Government shutdown officially begins

    Government shutdown officially begins

    Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour. 

    More >>

    Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.