Bryan's 5055 building has big economic impact in Lincoln

When Bryan Health broke ground on the 5055 building back in the summer of 2016 it had an immediate impact on the local economy.

The $25 million dollar building was constructed by Sampson Construction, a company based in Lincoln.

The building features the latest medical technology and represents the growing healthcare industry in Lincoln.

"This has really been exciting because Lincoln is growing so much and we want to make sure that we're here to continue to service our community into the future, so we're trying to stay ahead of the growth in Lincoln, but it's a great issue to continue to have challenges towards," said John Woodrich the COO of Bryan Health.

Bryan has been a driving force in the growth of the healthcare industry in the area.



"Many people don't realize what an economic driver the healthcare system is in our community. Bryan is the largest private employer," said Wendy Birdsall the President of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

The new building was thought of back in the 90's and Bryan began purchasing properties so it could eventually become a reality.

The new facility will continue to add more jobs as it opens and continues to grow.

"So opening up this outpatient center will create about 25 new jobs for the outpatient center, but as it continues to grow I'm sure we'll add additional staff there," said Woodrich.



The new building has enough space to accommodate the growth of Lincoln for 20 to 30 years.