Huskers Crack Buckeyes With Record Vault Score

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team showed its well-deserved No. 1 ranking in front of a sea of red at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night dominating Ohio State 411.750 - 404.150. Jake Bonnay, Anton Stephenson and Daniel Leal led the Huskers, each claiming an event title. Bonnay claimed the floor title, scoring a 14.45. Stephenson claimed the vault title, scoring a 15.20. Leal claimed the parallel bars title, scoring a 14.45. NU dominated on vault, tying a school record of 72.50. Nebraska’s 411.750 is a new nation-high score.

Rotation One

NU started the night off on floor, posting a 70.60. Bonnay led the way for Nebraska, tying a career-high score of 14.45. Griffin Kehler and Connor Adamsick followed closely with a 14.25 and 14.05, respectively. Anton Stephenson notched a 13.95 while Zach Peters and Kyle King notched a 13.90. At the end of rotation, Nebraska led Ohio State 70.60 to 68.60.

Rotation Two

On pommel horse, Nebraska scored a 69.00, with a number of Huskers scoring career-highs. King came out on top with a career-high 14.45. Antonio Castro wasn’t far behind, scoring a 14.15. Adamsick also scored a career-high 13.85. Josh Martin and Anton Stephenson added to the team score with a 13.55 and 13.00, respectively. Travis Gollott rounded out the score with a 12.05. At the end of rotation two, Nebraska led Ohio State 139.600 to 135.350.

Rotation Three

Next, the Huskers moved to rings, scoring a 67.10. Heath Anderson again led the way for NU with a score of 13.90. Austin Lober and Alex Magsam both finished with a 13.55, while Daniel Leal added a 13.40. Zach Peters and Martin rounded out the score with a 12.70 and 12.35, respectively. At the end of rotation three, Nebraska led Ohio State 206.700 to 205.050.

Rotation Four

NU dominated vault, tying a school record of 72.50. Anton Stephenson finished on top with a score of 15.20. Martin added a 14.50, while Adamsick added a 14.40. King and Bonnay finished with a 14.30 and 14.10, respectively. Magsam followed closely behind with a 14.05. At the end of rotation four, Nebraska led Ohio State 279.200 to 273.800.

Rotation Five

On parallel bars, Nebraska set the bar high, scoring a 68.55. Leal finished on top of the pack with a 14.45. Kehler wasn’t too far behind, posting a 13.75. Anton Stephenson and Andrew Zymball both finished with a 13.60, while Lober and Magsam both added a 13.15. At the end of rotation five, Nebraska led Ohio State 347.750 to 339.550.

Rotation Six

On the final event of the night, NU posted a 64.00 on high bar. Castro and Kehler led the way, scoring a 13.35 and 13.10, respectively. King added a 12.95, while Lober added a 12.70. Bonnay finished with a 11.90 and Leal finished with a 11.85. At the end of rotation six, Nebraska led 411.750 to 404.150.

The Huskers are on a bye next weekend, but will continue action on the road against defending national champion Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Follow @NebraskaMensGym on Twitter for live updates.