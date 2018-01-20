2nd Annual Women's March draws large crowd

Madison's post got a lot of foot traffic, with hundreds of people reacting to or commenting on it.More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) discovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana hidden in a trailer after receiving a report from the public that packages were falling from the trailer on Interstate 80.
The 2nd Annual Women's March was held in Lincoln today.
Fahima joins us from California and calls San Diego her hometown.. Fahima's love for reporting came at an early age, when she witnessed her classmates in her kindergarten class stealing candy from the treasure box, it became her first story
Nicole grew up in Greeley, CO playing any and every sport she could. Her mom's side of the family is from Lincoln, and her grandfather is a UNL grad, so she is very familiar with Nebraska.
Dean is from Plainfield, Illinois, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, although he'll admit that Nebraska is home too. "I've always considered Nebraska home," Dean said upon his return to Lincoln
Posted by: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com A winter storm watch was posted by the National Weather Service for the following counties in Nebraska: Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Platte. "Lancaster County" is not included in the watch. The winter storm watch remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice a...
Unless there is an eleventh hour legislative Hail Mary, the federal government is shutting down within the hour.
