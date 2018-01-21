Portion of Pine Lake road to temporarily close

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Beginning on Monday January 22 Pine Lake Road from south 56th to south 70th streets will close during the week.

The closure will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The closure is part of a project by Lincoln Electric System to relocate and reconstruct electrical units.

The daily closures are expected to end sometime in March, weather permitting.

Local neighborhoods will have access from south 56th street, but are asked to exercise caution as workers will be out.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes such as Yankee Hill Road.