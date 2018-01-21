Fire being investigated as possible arson

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a fire in a duplex near 27th and Cornhusker just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

That fire is now being investigated as a potential arson according to fire inspector Don Gross.

When LFR arrived to the scene they say they found fire in multiple places inside the vacant duplex.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

LFR says the other side of the duplex was not affected by the fire.

A damage estimate is not yet available as the investigation is still underway.