Winter storm updates - Lincoln included in winter weather advisory

New alerts are being issued as a winter storm rolls through the state of Nebraska.

Lancaster County, including Lincoln, is now included in a winter weather advisory. Gage, Saline and Jefferson counties are also included in that advisory, which lasts until 6 p.m. Monday evening.

With the upgraded status, that means Lincoln could see more snow than earlier anticipated. Models indicate counties under a winter weather advisory could receive anywhere between one to three inches, but that may change.

More than 50 counties are in a blizzard warning through Monday. That warning encompasses Columbus, Kearney, North Platte, Norfolk, McCook, and Sioux City. Counties under a blizzard warning could expect 10 or more inches of snowfall.

This weather pattern may change, stick with the Channel 8 Eyewitness News meteorology team for updates.