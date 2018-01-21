Yoga offers health benefits for body and mind

You don't have to run countless miles or get twisted up in strange positions to get in shape.

Yoga instructor Jessa Neville wants people to see the practice is about a lot more than physical postures, "A lot of it is relaxation, just kind of quieting the mind and by giving your body something to do so your mind can relax a little bit and not be going to your to do list and all the things you have to do afterward."

Multiple studies show regular yoga practice has a significant impact on a persons overall health and well being.

"Its been shown that it can help with lowering blood pressure helps with depression and anxiety and it gets you in touch with who you are," Neville said.

For Jessa part of helping her students lead healthier lives is getting them in tune with their bodies, "I think it's important for us to listen to our bodies and know what we need."

Jessa hopes all her students learn that by being mindful of your body you can apply the lessons learned on the mat anytime you're stressed or need a break.

"Take a step back pay attention to your breathing where the tension in your body is and just imagine that you're sending the breathe to those areas you can often times loosen up those muscles and really take the heart rate down.”

Jessa's studio, Peaceful Warrior, offers a free class to first time students. They have classes that range from beginner to more advanced. If you're interested in attending a class you can find their full schedule here.