Huskers Use Late Rally to Take Down Rutgers

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - Nebraska won each of the last four bouts by decision Sunday to complete a weekend sweep, as the 18th-ranked Huskers rallied to knock off No. 16 Rutgers by a score of 19-13 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, extending the NU win streak to four duals in a row.

The Huskers trailed in the dual 13-7 with just four bouts to go, but consecutive decisions by Jason Renteria (133), Chad Red Jr. (141), Colton McCrystal (149) and Tyler Berger (157) sealed the win for Nebraska. The Huskers improve to 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in Big Ten action, as NU followed up a road win Friday night at Northwestern. Rutgers falls to 5-4 on the year and 1-3 in Big Ten competition.

Patrick Grayson was NU's lone bonus-point winner of the day, as he won his first-career dual match with a 10-2 major decision over Razohnn Gross at heavyweight.

Rutgers won the first three matches of the day, as the first of Sunday's four matchups between ranked opponents went the way of the Scarlet Knights. U23 World Champion Richie Lewis outlasted NU's Isaiah White by a score of 2-1 in the first tiebreaker period at 165 pounds. The 12th-ranked Lewis escaped from White's control early in the 30-second session, but White, the 11th-ranked wrestler according to InterMat, could not escape as Lewis rode him out to a victory. The loss was White's first in a dual this season, as he falls to 16-3 and 7-1 in duals.

After Beau Breske dropped a 4-2 decision to Joe Grello at 174, Rutgers again emerged victorious in a matchup of ranked opponents, as No. 14 Nicholas Gravina defeated No. 7 Taylor Venz by a score of 9-3 at 184 pounds.

NU put a stop to the Rutgers momentum at the two upper weights, as Eric Schultz won a 3-2 decision over Kevin Mulligan, and Grayson earned his major decision. Grayson, a sophomore from Stafford, Va., nearly pinned Gross in the second period, as he won for the first time after earning his first varsity start on Friday night.

Rutgers took a 13-7 lead after second-ranked Nick Suriano won a 14-4 major decision over Mitchell Maginnis at 125 pounds, but that was Rutgers' only bonus-point win of the day, as well as its final win in the dual.

Renteria, a true freshman from Chicago, Ill., sparked NU's race to the finish as he racked up five takedowns on the way to a 14-11 decision over No. 17 Scott DelVecchio. Renteria improves to 3-0 on the season (all dual matches), and takes his second win over a ranked opponent after knocking off No. 19 Colin Valdiviez of Northwestern by a major decision on Friday night.

No. 12 Red won a 3-1 decision over Michael Van Brill to give him a pair of wins this weekend and run his record to 14-6 on the year. 10th-ranked McCrystal gave NU a three-point cushion at 16-13 with his 7-2 decision over No. 13 Eleazar DeLuca.

With match points tied at 47-47 heading into the 157-pound bout, Nebraska needed an outright win of any kind from Berger to seal the match, and the All-American delivered a 6-4 decision in the first sudden-victory session over No. 18 John Van Brill to clinch the win for NU. Berger controlled most of the match, but Van Brill rode out the third period and earned penalty and riding time points to send the match to overtime. In the extra session, Berger took down the Rutgers grappler just past the halfway point of the period to score the win.

Nebraska will return home to host Indiana next Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Devaney Center. The dual will mark Senior Day for Nebraska’s four seniors. Tickets are available now at Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

#18 Nebraska 19, #16 Rutgers 13

Jan. 21, 2018

Lincoln, Neb. (Bob Devaney Sports Center – Attendance 933)

Match Results

165: #12 Richie Lewis (RU) tb-1 #11 Isaiah White (NEB), 2-1 (RU 3, NEB 0)

174: Joe Grello (RU) dec. Beau Breske (NEB), 4-2 (RU 6, NEB 0)

184: #14 Nicholas Gravina (RU) dec. #7 Taylor Venz (NEB), 9-3 (RU 9, NEB 0)

197: Eric Schultz (NEB) dec. Kevin Mulligan (RU), 3-2 (RU 9, NEB 3)

HWT: Patrick Grayson (NEB) major dec. Razohnn Gross (RU), 10-2 (RU 9, NEB 7)

125: #2 Nick Suriano (RU) major dec. Mitchell Maginnis (NEB), 14-4 (RU 13, NEB 7)

133: Jason Renteria (NEB) dec. #17 Scott DelVecchio (RU), 14-11 (RU 13, NEB 10)

141: #12 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) dec. Michael Van Brill (RU), 3-1 (NEB 13, RU 13)

149: #10 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. #13 Eleazar DeLuca (RU), 7-2 (NEB 16, RU 13)

157: #8 Tyler Berger (NEB) sv-1 #18 John Van Brill (RU), 6-4 (NEB 19, RU 13)