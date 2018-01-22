Business Closings and Cancellations - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Business Closings and Cancellations

Businesses closed or canceled due to weather

Public Health Solutions District Health Department, Crete - Closed
Bright Beginning CDC, Seward - Closed
Lancaster Event Center - Closed
Aging Partners, Lincoln/Lancaster County - Closed
Fallbrook Family Health Care Center - Opens at 10 a.m. Monday 
Prairie Hill Learning Center, Roca - Closed
St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lincoln - Classes and activities canceled
Food Bank of Lincoln - Closed
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Lincoln - Closed
Center for People in Need, Lincoln - Closed
Adventure Academy Child Development Center, Hickman - Closed
Capitol Foot & Ankle PC - Closed
Lincoln Children's Academy - Closed
CHI Heaith St. Elizabeth Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, Lincoln - Closed
Belmont Community Center - Closed
Bright Smile Dental, Lincoln - Closed
Gensis Psychiatric Group, Lincoln - Closed

