LPS closes due to weather

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Lincoln Public School District

Lincoln Public Schools will NOT have classes on Monday, Jan. 22.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather and blizzard advisory that could consist of snow, sleet, freezing rain and high winds throughout the day.

LPS protocol calls for closely monitoring the weather, as well as sidewalk and road conditions, and making decisions based on the safety of students and staff members.