State Patrol: I-80 impassable near North Platte

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with Governor Pete Ricketts, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. There are reports of multiple accidents between the Waco and Utica exits along I-80 eastbound, closing eastbound traffic. A jack knifed semi near Goehner has caused the westbound lane to be closed. There is a report of a serious accident near 84th and Cornhusker that may have been weather related around 10:30 p.m. this morning.

Nearly 5500 power outages are also being reported central Nebraska. Travel is not advised on the interstate at this time. If you need additional travel information, you can log on to the Nebraska Department of Roads website at: http://www.511.nebraska.gov/