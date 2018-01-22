TD Ameritrade expands after-hour trading round the clock

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Advances in technology have already reshaped stock trading, and now investors with TD Ameritrade can trade stocks around the clock during the week. The brokerage began expanding after-hours trading this week for a dozen popular exchange-traded funds.

TD Ameritrade's Steve Quirk says the change will allow more individual investors to place trading orders when they are doing their research. The company says 70 percent of its clients do research when the markets are closed.

Quirk says the change seems natural with trades being handled electronically and 23 percent of the trades TD Ameritrade handles being made on cell phones or tablet computers.

The expanded trading hours will run from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Friday at TD Ameritrade. Previously, each day's trading stopped at 8 p.m.