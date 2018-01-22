Military equipment stolen from car

Area businesses closed or canceled due to weatherMore >>
Area businesses closed or canceled due to weatherMore >>
New alerts are being issued as a winter storm rolls through the state of Nebraska.More >>
New alerts are being issued as a winter storm rolls through the state of Nebraska.More >>
Roads to the west are reported to be covered with snow.More >>
Roads to the west are reported to be covered with snow.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 6 p.m. today.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 6 p.m. today.More >>
Pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on January 11th, has died.More >>
Pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on January 11th, has died.More >>
Lincoln Public School District Lincoln Public Schools will NOT have classes on Monday, Jan. 22.More >>
Lincoln Public School District Lincoln Public Schools will NOT have classes on Monday, Jan. 22.More >>
2017 2018 Winter OutlookMore >>
2017 2018 Winter OutlookMore >>
Blizzard warning until 6 pm...More >>
Blizzard warning until 6 pm...More >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>