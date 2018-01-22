Military equipment stolen from car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Military equipment stolen from car

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A suspect stole nearly $2,000 worth of military equipment from a vehicle parked in the Capitol Beach neighborhood. 

The victim said it happened Saturday night between midnight and 4:00 a.m. 

The suspect stole two vest carriers valued at $800, a rucksack valued at $150, an M-9 Aid bag valued at $500, two summer sleep systems valued at $200 and various other equipment. 

There were no signs of forced entry to the 2012 Nissan Altima. 

