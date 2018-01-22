Crouse named Big Ten event specialist of the week

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

CHICAGO – Nebraska women’s gymnast Sienna Crouse is the Big Ten Event Specialist of the week, announced by the conference on Monday, Jan. 22.

A Fargo, N.D. native, Crouse claimed two event titles in last weekend’s victory over Rutgers, posting a career-high 9.90 on floor to win the event. The first-team All-American posted a 9.825 on vault to win the event. This is Crouse’s first Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week honor.

This is Nebraska’s first Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week since former Husker Ashley Lambert claimed the honor on Feb. 13, 2017. It is Nebraska’s second consecutive weekly award, as freshman Kynsee Roby was tabbed Co-Freshman of the Week on Jan. 16.

Minnesota’s Lexi Ramler was named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The Huskers remain home for the next two weekends and will face Big Ten foe Michigan on Saturday Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. Nebraska and Michigan shared the 2017 Big Ten regular season title, and the Wolverines will be Nebraska’s third straight conference opponent. Nebraska started 2018 out 2-0 overall (2-0 Big Ten) and enjoyed a regular-season century-high 4,443 attendance during the team victory over Rutgers last weekend.

Tickets are on sale for the meet on Saturday at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 800-8-(BIGRED). Adult tickets are $5, while youth and senior tickets are just $3, and children under six and UNL students are free.