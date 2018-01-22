City of Lincoln parking ban update

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Mayor Chris Beutler has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 6 p.m. today. At that time, parking will be banned on both sides of all arterial streets and emergency snow, bus and school routes. A snow removal district parking ban will go into effect from 12:01 to 7 a.m. Tuesday. A map of all routes and districts is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov (select “Snow Operations Map” in the top menu).

Snow removal districts include streets in Downtown and the Haymarket; University Place; Havelock; Bethany; College View; 11th and “G”; 17th and Washington and 25th and Sumner. In these districts, snow is plowed into windrows, loaded into trucks and hauled out of the area. Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the streets in the snow removal districts.

To assist downtown residents during snow removal district parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. To reduce citations and towed vehicles downtown, the service will be offered from 10 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past 10 a.m. will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.