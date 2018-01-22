Snow Travel in Nebraska

Pierce Georlett

The drive around Nebraska today was treacherous, and many drivers talked about how bad the roads are.

Tami Boyd-Pleasant a Lincoln native talked about her drive into work today, "Driving in was really, really terrible it was basically like a whiteout, there was even a truck in a ditch so it was really terrible."

Snow across Nebraska got up to 14 inches in some areas, there were even stories out of Norfolk of numerous drivers who were stranded out on the roads because of 5 to 6 foot drifts, with limited law enforcement and rescue crews to get to them. The blizzard condition also lead to some truck drivers having to change their schedules just a bit too.

Michael Conway, and Larry Middlesward were two truck drivers who talked about their experience with the blizzard today.

"I was suppose to run last night but it got cancelled out because of the weather, but I came in," Michael Conway a Fremont native, "I came in early just so I wouldn't have to deal with this coming in last night."

But with all of these road closing, and accidents to go with it, and these truck drivers want to give you the best advice to make sure you stay as safe as possible.



"Stay in the slow lane, stay over on the right, and you will be in good shape," said Larry Middlesward an experienced truck driver

"If you're going to pass, pass, Don't say well I got the truck blocking the wind here, because you may find yourself off in a ditch," added Michael Conway.



But the biggest piece of advice from officials is to stay home if you can, and if you do have to venture out go slowly and allow for extra time.