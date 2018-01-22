State roads update: Several pile-ups, avoid if possible

A few areas on interstate 80 were shut down as several crashes occurred across the state.

There were two separate 14-car pile ups that were reported. One near Greenwood, the other near Goner.

In some areas near central Nebraska it was so bad snow plows couldn't even make it out.



"The wind gets going so bad you get those white out conditions... There's times you can't even see the plow in front of your truck...Sometimes you just have to find a safe spot where you can pull over and get off the road and you just kind of wait it out and see if mother nature helps you out a little bit so you can keep going," said Lincoln snow plow driver Asa Lempka.

On a conference call Monday morning, the governor cautioned all Nebraskans to be extremely careful.

"As heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions affect our state Nebraska state agencies are working together to coordinate their efforts for a response. We urge Nebraskans to watch the weather closely and to avoid any unnecessary travel in areas of the state that are experiencing severe winter weather," said Ricketts.



Power outages have also been reported, affecting more than 12,000 people in central Nebraska.

Most of these outages have since been restored, the rest are slowly being brought back online.

Asa Lempka has been a snow plow driver for over 13 years.

His advice for those who may be out today? Pack warm just in case.

"Following distance? For sure double your distance of normal driving conditions. Inside your car have blankets, a shovel, flashlight, gloves and hats. Anything you'd ever need to stay warm," said Lempka.



If you are in trouble you are encouraged to call *55 for roadside help or dial 911.

But keep in mind, it could take a while for someone to reach you.