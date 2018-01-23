Lincoln Public Schools open Tuesday Jan. 23 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Public Schools open Tuesday Jan. 23

Lincoln Public Schools has informed Channel 8 KLKN-TV in an email, that classes will be held Tuesday Jan. 23rd.

Roads do remain slick, officials urge caution while driving and giving yourself plenty of time during your morning commute.

Stay with Channel 8 for the latest weather updates, closings and cancellations.

