Lincoln Public Schools open Tuesday Jan. 23

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...More >>
Area businesses closed or canceled due to weatherMore >>
A few areas on interstate 80 were shut down as several crashes occurred across the state.More >>
Lincoln is under a snow emergency.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 6 p.m. today.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has informed Channel 8 KLKN-TV in an email, that classes will be held Tuesday Jan. 23rd. Roads do remain slick, officials urge caution while driving and giving yourself plenty of time during your morning commute. Stay with Channel 8 for the latest weather updates, closings and cancellations.More >>
New alerts are being issued as a winter storm rolls through the state of Nebraska.More >>
Pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on January 11th, has died.More >>
