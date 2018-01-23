New bill aimed at giving inmates licenses before release - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New bill aimed at giving inmates licenses before release

New bill aimed at giving inmates licenses before release

Posted: Updated:

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give prisoners a chance to get a state identification card or renew their driver's license before their release. The measure won first-round approval on a 35-0 vote. Supporters say the measure would help inmates return to life outside of prison. They note that people generally need identification to cash a check, open a bank account, rent an apartment, find a job and gain access to a federal building to get a Social Security card.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Two 14 car pile-ups on I-80, 12,000 power outages reported

    Update: Two 14 car pile-ups on I-80, 12,000 power outages reported

    I-80 near YorkI-80 near York

    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska.  Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions.  During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes.  If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...

    More >>

    Posted by:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska.  Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions.  During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes.  If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...

    More >>

  • Business Closings and Cancellations

    Business Closings and Cancellations

    Area businesses closed or canceled due to weather

    More >>

    Area businesses closed or canceled due to weather

    More >>

  • State roads update: Several pile-ups, avoid if possible

    State roads update: Several pile-ups, avoid if possible

    A few areas on interstate 80 were shut down as several crashes occurred across the state. 

    More >>

    A few areas on interstate 80 were shut down as several crashes occurred across the state. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.