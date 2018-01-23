Woman in Monday crash still in life threatening condition

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 21-year-old Lincoln woman is still in life-threatening condition after her car collided with a semi-truck Monday morning.

It happened at 84th and Cornhusker Highway. Police say the car the woman was driving went through the red light, causing the semi to strike her vehicle.

The semi also hit electrical lines, knocking out power to several traffic signals in the area. Havelock Street from 70th to 98th street is still closed Tuesday morning. Crews are working to get those lights up and running and the streets opened as soon as possible.