Police looking for passenger who ran away during traffic stop

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Lincoln teen is in custody and police are looking for another person after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

The officer pulled 19-year-old Casey Maxfield over near 33rd and Cornhusker Highway for an improper turn and not using a turn signal during a lane change.

During the traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana. He identified Maxfield, and the passenger and had them exit the vehicle to search it.

Police say the officer found eight grams of marijuana in the center console and began to search a child's backpack with the male passenger ran from the officers.

The officer found a handgun with the serial number scratched off in the backpack.

Maxfield was arrested for possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of the marijuana. Police are still looking for the passenger.