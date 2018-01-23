Lincoln's Own Viewer Network

If you have a passion for weather and would like to help report conditions from your community, we’d love to hear from you! From severe weather reports to daily high & low temperature, you can be our eyes and ears in your area!
If you are interested, please call Lincoln’s Own Weather Experts at 402-436-2268 or email weather@klkntv.com.
