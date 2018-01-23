Lincoln Snow Angels help scoop driveways, sidewalks

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A Lincoln teen is in custody and police are looking for another person after a traffic stop early Sunday morning. The officer pulled 19-year-old Casey Maxfield over near 33rd and Cornhusker Highway for an improper turn and not using a turnMore >>
Kentucky High School ShootingMore >>
A 21-year-old Lincoln woman is still in life-threatening condition after her car collided with a semi-truck Monday morning.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...More >>
Area businesses closed or canceled due to weatherMore >>
A few areas on interstate 80 were shut down as several crashes occurred across the state.More >>
The People's City Mission is increasingly overcrowded because of this major storm that is dumping snow on Lincoln.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 6 p.m. today.More >>
Lincoln is under a snow emergency.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has informed Channel 8 KLKN-TV in an email, that classes will be held Tuesday Jan. 23rd. Roads do remain slick, officials urge caution while driving and giving yourself plenty of time during your morning commute. Stay with Channel 8 for the latest weather updates, closings and cancellations.More >>
