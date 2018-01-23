Lincoln Snow Angels help scoop driveways, sidewalks

After the snow fall, Lincoln's starting to see some snow angels around town.

Since 2012, volunteers with the Snow Angels program help scoop snow for people who can't.

Pastor Curt Magelky of St. Luke United Methodist Church was one of four volunteers today helping out, scooping sidewalks and driveways.

"Jesus tells us that we need to take care of the least of these and to love our neighbor as we love ourself," Pastor Magelky said. "And so this is just a natural extension of that."

Magelky said this is as an example of how the world would be a better place if we helped each other out.

If you need assistance or would like to volunteer for Snow Angels, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644, or visit https://snow.lincoln.ne.gov/snow-angels/