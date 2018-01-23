Blizzard keeps towing companies busy

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Midwest Towing and Recovery crews worked until midnight on Monday towing stranded vehicles out of the snow.

They aren't done yet.

"We've got three or four more trucks in the ditches we have to get out and definitely a lot more cars,” Jeff Jackson, with Midwest Towing said.

Driving down the interstate Monday morning you could still see dozens of vehicles scattered on the side of the road.

I followed along with Jackson and his crew as they brought semi–trucks back to solid ground.

Jackson said moving trucks like these is a big job. Quite literally, he says this truck weighs 80,000 pounds.

"You always wanna be very cautious, don't want to make any mistakes,” Jackson said.

It takes teams of two to get semi's like this out.

Between that and the high demand, Midwest Towing had to make sure to get as many trucks on the road as they could.

"This we expected to not be as bad but once it came out as a blizzard warning that was kind of a sign we needed to make sure we had all hands on deck,” Jackson said.

When it comes to the interstate, these workers had to wait.

The state patrol issued a towing ban.. When blizzard conditions got really bad.

"Definitely stacks up the vehicles that are in the ditches, it's difficult for owners to understand that sometimes that we can't get your car out right this minute, but as soon as we're able to we will,” Jackson said.

His crews and other towing companies will likely still be on the roads for a while.

He says if you see any tow trucks on the road move over, it's the safest place for you and the workers.

If you ever find yourself sliding off the road and into a ditch, here’s what you should do:

- Call for help. Midwest Towing’s phone number is 402-489-7979.

- When someone comes to pick you up, leave your vehicle.

- Whatever you do, do not try and stay in your vehicle, it could easily get hit by another car coming into the ditch.

Jackson said, you can replace cars, but you can’t replace people.