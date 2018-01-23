Norfolk received 15 inches of snow

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Norfolk area got hit hard, up to 15 inches of snow.

City street crews say they've finished clearing Norfolk's emergency routes.

We're told there was a time yesterday afternoon many cars were stuck and stranded on various roads. Rescue crews couldn't get to them for a while but today conditions improved.

Stanton residents Dawn McDaniel and Angela Woods say, "the drive was okay. It was getting out to get on the roads and inside town was worse than the actual highways."

One of the areas most impacted by Monday's blizzard was highway 275 east of Norfolk.

Roughly ten motorists had to be rescued there yesterday.