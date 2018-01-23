Posted By: Pierce Georlett

This new alert system might make a big difference in future missing persons cases it focuses on the elderly and other specific threats or needs in your area.



On Monday, an 87 year old, who suffers from dementia, went missing in the Rosalie area. In a short time later he was found safely, thanks to the new endangered missing advisory system that the state of Nebraska is now using.



"In an incident where an endangered person such as was the case yesterday,” said Colonel John Bolduc “we really need as many eyes and ears out there as possible and so we look at public safety as a shared responsibility with the public and with our partners in the media to bring out a successful resolution when someone goes missing. "

The new EMA system is very similar to what you see with Amber Alerts, with only a couple of differences.

"As we have seen with the Amber Alerts over the years,” stated Gov. Pete Ricketts “the public can play a critical role in locating a child that has been abducted the EMA utilizes that same power of public to assist in finding a missing person in a dangerous situation."

You have to sign up for these notifications, and all of the alerts are localized to what your county needs.

Some examples of other missing persons would be giving out a silver alert when an elderly person would go missing, or a blue alert to notify you when there is a violent criminal in your area.

"We work together as a community and through law enforcement and through media to do the best we can to keep our eyes open to try to help in that search,” said Attorney General Doug Peterson.

If you are looking to sign up for these alerts sign up with the link below!

http://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/vnews/display.v/ART/5a201cc89bd7a