Kawasaki looks for major contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A railway car plant in Lincoln, Nebraska, is poised to secure a large portion of a $3.6 billion contract to produce New York City subway cars.

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to vote Wednesday on Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing's contract to build more than 1,600 new subway cars.

The contract is made up of a $1.4 billion base order of 535 subway cars, for delivery by July 2020. There are options to add more than 1,000 cars, bringing the total project cost to more than $3.6 billion. The cars would have features for safety and modernization.

Kawasaki spokesman Jason Hellbusch says most of the manufacturing would be completed at the Lincoln plant. He says a facility in Yonkers, New York would work on final assembly and testing.

