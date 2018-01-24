Kawasaki looks for major contract

Lincoln – A child flu-related death in central Nebraska has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.More >>
Lincoln – A child flu-related death in central Nebraska has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A Lincoln teen is in custody and police are looking for another person after a traffic stop early Sunday morning. The officer pulled 19-year-old Casey Maxfield over near 33rd and Cornhusker Highway for an improper turn and not using a turnMore >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A Lincoln teen is in custody and police are looking for another person after a traffic stop early Sunday morning. The officer pulled 19-year-old Casey Maxfield over near 33rd and Cornhusker Highway for an improper turn and not using a turnMore >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
A 21-year-old Lincoln woman is still in life-threatening condition after her car collided with a semi-truck Monday morning.More >>
A 21-year-old Lincoln woman is still in life-threatening condition after her car collided with a semi-truck Monday morning.More >>
This week's massive blizzard required all hands on deck for the Nebraska State Patrol.More >>
This week's massive blizzard required all hands on deck for the Nebraska State Patrol.More >>
Kentucky High School ShootingMore >>
Kentucky High School ShootingMore >>
Mother nature may get the last laugh, as some in the tri-cities look a chance the storm may not be so bad after all, but were quickly proven otherwise.More >>
Mother nature may get the last laugh, as some in the tri-cities look a chance the storm may not be so bad after all, but were quickly proven otherwise.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...More >>