Update: Woman critically injured after accident near 40th and Pi

Update: Woman critically injured after accident near 40th and Pine Lake

UPDATE: One woman has life threatening injuries after a three-car accident Wednesday morning. The accident occurred on S 40th Street between Old Cheney Road and Pine Lake Road.

Three people were involved in the accident but only one sustained injuries.

The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Police say originally only two cars were involved in the accident. The drivers of both vehicle got out of their cars and were discussing the situation and exchanging information when a third vehicle suddenly rear-ended one of the two initial cars. It is unknown if the woman with injuries was hit directly by the third car or indirectly.

The cause is still under investigation, but police do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

Lincoln Police are investigating an accident on 40th Street between Old Cheney and Pine Lake Road.   Police say after two cars were involved in the crash, a woman appears to have been struck by an SUV after she got out of her car.   The accident happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.  Three people were injured and the woman appears to have suffered life threatening injuries.   We will have more information as it becomes available.  

