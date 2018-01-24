Douglas County officials delay decision on proposed drive-in

One woman has life threatening injuries after a three-car accident Wednesday morning. The accident occurred on S 40th Street between Old Cheney Road and Pine Lake Road.More >>
Lincoln – A child flu-related death in central Nebraska has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A Lincoln teen is in custody and police are looking for another person after a traffic stop early Sunday morning. The officer pulled 19-year-old Casey Maxfield over near 33rd and Cornhusker Highway for an improper turn and not using a turnMore >>
This week's massive blizzard required all hands on deck for the Nebraska State Patrol.More >>
A 21-year-old Lincoln woman is still in life-threatening condition after her car collided with a semi-truck Monday morning.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 is impassable near North Platte, Nebraska. Up to 11 inches of snow has fallen and winds are causing drifting and blizzard-like conditions. During a teleconference call with the governor, the Department of Roads also said they can't get their plows on the interstate near North Platte until the storm passes. If you are stranded, you won't be able to be helped. Power ...More >>
Mother nature may get the last laugh, as some in the tri-cities look a chance the storm may not be so bad after all, but were quickly proven otherwise.More >>
Kentucky High School ShootingMore >>
Milder today with mostly sunny skies...More >>
The latest in consumer electronics and technology are unveiled every year in early January from CES in Las Vegas…and Tech Expert Katie Linendoll partnered with some buzz-worthy products headed our way this year for a sneak peek into the show. Go to BestofCES.com to learn more about these cool, new devices and for more CES 2018 coverage!More >>
