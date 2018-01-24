Douglas County officials delay decision on proposed drive-in - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Douglas County officials have delayed approval of a couple's plans to build a drive-in movie theater on farmland west of Omaha.

        The county board Tuesday expressed enthusiasm for the plan by Jeff and Jen Karls to build the drive-in off Nebraska Highway 36 between Valley and Fremont. They plan to show movies on weekends from May through September.

        But the officials delayed action on a special-use permit request until the couple can talk with neighbors about their concerns.

        Keith and Tanner Hoffman, a father and son who farm nearby, questioned how the drive-in's land would drain and whether roads could handle increased traffic. If the venture failed, they asked what would happen to the venture.

        The board will take up the matter again Feb. 6.

