Attempted kidnapping being investigated on UNL Campus

University of Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping. 

A university student reported that an unknown male passenger of a vehicle grabbed her, according to Sarah Murtagh with UNL Police. 

The incident happened Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. near U Street and 15th Street. 

Investigators are reviewing video footage and looking for witnesses who were in the area. 

The criteria for a campus alert wasn't met. 

Investigators say there is no ongoing threat. 

If you any information, please call University Police at 402-472-2222.

