Attempted kidnapping being investigated on UNL Campus

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

University of Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping.

A university student reported that an unknown male passenger of a vehicle grabbed her, according to Sarah Murtagh with UNL Police.

The incident happened Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. near U Street and 15th Street.

Investigators are reviewing video footage and looking for witnesses who were in the area.

The criteria for a campus alert wasn't met.

Investigators say there is no ongoing threat.

If you any information, please call University Police at 402-472-2222.