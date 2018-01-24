Small plane lands on baseball field in Millard - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb.

A small plane landed on a baseball field near 138th and Millard Wednesday, January 24th.  Omaha Police tweeted this picture of the incident and there have been no injuries reported. A witness at the scene said he saw the low-flying plane hit tree branches, adding the plane didn't sound right and he heard it making funny "clankity" noises. 

