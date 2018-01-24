Flu Epidemic in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

The flu epidemic continues to impact Nebraska as the first pediatric flu related death has happened in Nebraska.

Lily Kershaw a five-year-old from Silver Creek, Nebraska passed away because of Influenza on Saturday, according to Twin Rivers Kindergarten's Facebook page.

State epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek wouldn't confirm Lily's identity because of HIPAA laws, but did say this tragedy comes during peak flu season.



"Usually it happens in the winter time, here in the northern hemisphere you can see it start showing up usually in small numbers in November," says Dr. Tom Safranek "and it progressively increases ordinarily in December and usually we get our peak in January and February."

Also, Dr. Tom Safranek said that this should serve as a reminder to how dangerous the flu can really be, especially to young children and elderly



"In the middle of all of this we have, the reason why it's a public health concern is we have people getting really sick, people getting hospitalized and unfortunately in some circumstances it can be fatal."

Lily Kershaw's funeral is this Saturday at United Methodist Church in Silver Creek.

Dr. Tom Safranek also wants to remind you that the flu shot is the recommended way of fighting influenza, but it's not the only way to fight influenza. Washing your hands, and keeping your hands away from your face are other ways to combat the flu.

The CDC says that you should call 911 when you child has severe difficulty breathing, struggles to breath, passes out, or when their lips turn blue and your child stops breathing.

Also our audience has often asked us if these victims have had a flu shot, Dr. Safranek office told Channel 8 eyewitness news that it was a HIPAA violation to release that information.