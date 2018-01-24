LPD: internal investigation unearths more ethical misconduct

Lincoln Police's internal investigation into an alleged sexual assault case is complete.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister released announced Wednesday that the investigation turned up other instances of ethical misconduct within the department.

It began in October last year when former officer Greg Cody was placed on administrative leave after the department received a sexual assault report.

Cody resigned and now faces charges on first-degree sexual assault. He is awaiting trial.

The internal review also found two other officers engaged in inappropriate but non–criminal relationships. One resigned last October after Cody, and the other had resigned in 2016.

Two current LPD supervisors and one officer have also been disciplined for misconduct, but are still with the department.

Bliemeister said his agency interviewed 35 employees and collected input from community members during the investigation, which is separate from an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol...

LPD has since implemented new training on ethical interactions and expanded educational practices.