Open house held for upcoming bike-sharing service in Lincoln

Phase one of BikeLNK is underway.

That's the name of the community bike-sharing service coming to Lincoln this spring.

"Lincoln has been talking about bike sharing a long time, and we're closer today than we've ever been," said Ben Turner, Executive Director of the Heartland Bike Share.

Turner, along with city officials, gave the public a preview of the service at an open house at the Bennett Martin Public Library Wednesday afternoon.

The service will have a fleet of 100 bikes available at 19 stations around downtown Lincoln and UNL's City, East, and Innovation Campuses.

Users can pick a bike up, use it as long as they want, then drop it off at any of the stations.

"You get a card or a fob and then that allows you to walk right up to the bike that you want, press a button, swipe your card and the bike comes out," Turner said.

"We're talking less than five seconds and you're off riding."

Users can also pay with a debit or credit card, as well as an app.

The first 30 minutes of every ride are free, with a $3 charge every half hour after that.

Wednesday's open house provided detailed maps of where the stations will be and even showed off one of the bikes.

The service caters to casual riders, with prices ranging from a one-time use to monthly and yearly subscriptions.



Heartland Bike Share, a non-profit that will operate the program in Lincoln, says they've seen great results with it in Omaha - and say Lincoln is a perfect fit as well.

"We have long viewed Lincoln as an amazing opportunity for bike sharing," Turner said.

"You have a real dense downtown with lots of stuff that's kind of close together, some challenges with parking."

You can find more information about BikeLNK by visiting the city's website at: https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/plan/bike/bike-share.htm.