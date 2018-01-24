Lincoln man said he found rodent nest in hotel bed

A Lincoln man said he found a rat's nest in his bed while staying at a hotel.

Russell Fletcher said he was driving back to Lincoln from DJaying a show in another town when he decided to stop at the Syracuse Inn and Suites.

But later that night, he said he awaken by something in the bed with him.



"I feel something started about my back neck area," Fletcher said. "And then by the time I fully woke up, I could feel it moving around."



Russell said it was a mouse. He said he kicked the bedding off the bed and found a nest and rodent droppings in one of the bed's corners. He said he also found dried up insect parts on the other bed's frame.

Russell said he's still shaken by the experience.



"Even in my own comfort of my bed, I'll be sleeping and if I move just enough that the mattress or the sheets rub against me I instantly think there's something there," Russell said. "And it just kinda gives me the jitters."



Hotel supervisor Rupa Patel said Fletcher planted the nest; and staff would have seen one if it was there.



"If there's a mouse nest in the room, the housekeeper can see," Patel said. "But the housekeeper did not see it."



Fletcher denied he planted a rodent nest in the bed.



"If I planted it there, I would have sat there and (sought) legal counsel to sit there and file suit," Russell said. "I have not filed suit. I have nothing to gain from this except for to protect other people that pass through there.



He said he shared pictures of his experience on Facebook to warn traveling families who might stay at the hotel.

Patel said even since then, most of the phone calls the hotel gets are from people who want to make reservations.



Channel 8 reached out to the Southeast Nebraska Health District. They said they've gotten several complaints against the hotel, but that they don't have the jurisdiction to investigate them.