Sen. Laura Ebke wants to eliminate illegal drug tax

A Nebraska lawmaker is looking to eliminate the state's tax on illegal drugs.

Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete argues that it violate constitutional rights and that virtually no one pays it.

She says it's a way to "Pile on" to criminal defendants who have already been caught with illegal drugs.

Her proposal before the legislature revenue committee would repeal a law that requires anyone with illegal drugs to buy a drug stamp.

