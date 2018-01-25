Aubrey Trail Confesses To Role In Sydney Loofe's Death

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

We have new developments in the Sydney Loofe murder case. Aubrey Trail an FBI person of interest in the case; is speaking out and talking to the Omaha World Herald. Their reporters say they received a confession.

Aubrey Trail, one of the FBI person of interest in the death of Sydney Loofe is being quoted

By The Omaha World Herald as saying "I am accountable for Sydney Loofe's death,

I am responsible" he went on to say "The girl (referring to Boswell) had nothing to do with it."



Trail was taken into custody as a FBI person of interest just a week before Loofe's body was found back on December 4th in Clay County. Trail's attorney says; he expects his client to be charged. Trail himself has said he expects both he and Boswell will face charges.

The Omaha World Herald says; Trail refused to say what happened to Loofe; where it happened; or in what condition her body was found.



As for Bailey Boswell she pleaded not guilty on Monday for the felony charges she's facing.