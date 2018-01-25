Aubrey Trail admits to role in Loofe death in newspaper interview

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

We have new developments in the Sydney Loofe case. Aubrey Trail, an FBI person of interest in the case, spoke to the Omaha World Herald in a phone interview.

"I am accountable for Sydney Loofe's death, I am responsible." He went on to say "The girl (referring to Bailey Boswell) had nothing to do with it," according to the newspaper interview with Trail.



Trail was taken into custody as a FBI person of interest just a week before Loofe's body was found back on December 4th in Clay County. Trail told Channel 8 Eyewitness News that he expects a grand jury to file charges against him in Loofe's death but neither has been charged at this point.

Trail wouldn't tell the OWH what happened to Loofe, where it happened or in what condition her body was found.