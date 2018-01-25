Channel 8 KLKN-TV Annual EEO Report 2017-2018

Annual EEO Public File Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station’s Employment Unit that is comprised of television station KLKN-TV, Lincoln, NE and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of this station, and posted on its web site.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning February 1, 2017 to and including January 31, 2018 (the “Applicable Period”).

The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment resource(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies: and

5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed in Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.

Reporting Period: February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018

Station(s) in Station Employment Unit: KLKN-TV, Lincoln, NE

Appendix 1: Vacancy Information

Full-time Positions Filled by Job Title Recruitment Source of Hire Total Number of Interviewees from All Sources for This Position and Name of Person Hired A Photojournalist Employee Referral 3 - Evan Hummel B Weekend Meteorologist www.tvjobs.com 4 - Alden German C Photojournalist Doane College & University of Nebraska – Lincoln (2 hired) 6 - Bayley Bischof & Joseph Harris D Chief Meteorologist Employee Referral 3 - Dean Wysocki E Photojournalist KLKN-TV Website 5 - Rachael Miner F Master Control Operator KLKN-TV Website 2 - Kevin Louthan G Photojournalist University of Nebraska – Lincoln (2 hired) 4 - Zachary Worthington & Pierce Georlett H News Editor KLKN-TV Website 3 – Kennedy Stowater I Photojournalist KLKN-TV Website 3 – BriAna Campbell J Accounting Assistant Employee Referral 15 - Michelle Ahl

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 48

Appendix 2: Recruitment Source Information

Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 01 Advertising Federation of Lincoln (Lincoln Job Bank)* PO Box 80093 Lincoln, NE 68501 (402) 440-2020 Jolene Ritzman A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 02 African Multicultural Community Center* 1225 “F” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 477-6926 David Taw A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 03 American G.I. Forum* Job Placement Director 2002 “N” Street Omaha, NE 68107 (402) 734-1147 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 04 Asian Community & Cultural Center* 2635 “O” St., Suite A Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 477-3446 Duy Linh Bui A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 05 Bellevue University* Career Services Center 1000 Galvin Rd. South, LIB LC Bellevue, NE 68005 (402) 557-7024 Kim Whiteside www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 06 Central Community College* Career & Employment Services P.O. Box 1027 Columbus, NE 68602-1027 (402) 562-1210 Lora Hastreiter A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 07 Central Community College* Career & Employment Services P.O. Box 4903 Grand Island, NE 68802-4903 (308) 398-7408 Glenda Heath A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 08 Central Community College* Career & Employment Services P.O. Box 1024 Hastings, NE 68902-1024 (402) 461-2424 K. Sterner A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 09 Chadron State College* Career/Academic Planning Services 1000 Main Street Chadron, NE 69337 (308) 432-6292 Janet Hartman www.ncrc-csm.symplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 10 Clyde Malone Community Center* 2032 “U” St. Lincoln, NE 68503 (402) 474-1110 Nate Woods A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 11 College of St. Mary* Career Services 7000 Mercy Road Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 399-2485 Lisa Crowder A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 12 Community Action Partnership* Employment & Education Program 210 “O” St. Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 471-4515 Andra Backer A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 13 Concordia University* Career Services 800 N. Columbia Seward, NE 68434 (402) 643-7226 Corey Gray www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 14 Creighton University * Career Center Office Harper 2015, 2500 California Plz. Omaha, NE 68178 (402) 280-3895 D’Lynn Buck www.creighton.joinhandshake.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 15 Doane College* Career Development 1014 Boswell Ave. Crete, NE 68333 (402) 826-8572 Dennis Hefner www.ncrc-csm.symplicity 1 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 16 El Centro de las Americas* Job Placement Director 210 “O” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 474-3950 Patricia Martinez C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 17 Grace University* Career Services 1311 South 9th St. Omaha, NE 68108 (402) 449-2952 John Hundahl A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 18 Goodwill Industries Services SE NE, Inc. 2100 Judson Street Lincoln, NE 68521 (402) 742-8444 Aubry Hoegemeyer A, B 19 Hastings College* Career Services 710 N. Turner Hastings, NE 68901-7621 (402) 461-7400 Laura Matthias www.ncrc-csm.symplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 20 Indian Center, Inc.* Workforce Investment Act Program (WIA) 1100 Military Rd. Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 438-5231 Jessica James - Grant A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 21 ITT Technical Institute* Career Services 1120 N. 103rd Plz., Suite 200 Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 452-3515 Kate Gosselin A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 22 Job Corps – Lincoln Office* 941 “O” St., Suite 723 Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 926-2810 x102 Michelle Olson A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 23 Kaplan University * Career Services 1821 “K” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 437-2157 Lahaina Joy Guale A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 24 Kaplan University* Career Services 5425 N. 103rd Street Omaha, NE 68134 (402) 431-6191 Alisa Parmer A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 25 Latino American Commission* Employment Services P.O. Box 94965 Lincoln, NE 68509-4965 (402) 471-2791 Jasel Cantu A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 26 Latino Center of the Midlands* Community Affairs 4821 So. 24th Street Omaha, NE 68107-2704 (402) 733-2720 Reyna Vallecillo A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 27 League of Human Dignity* 1701 “P” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 441-7871 Elaine A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 28 Lincoln Goodwill Job Connection* American Job Center, ESQ Square 1111 “O” Street, Suite 205 Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 438-2022 Sarah Murtagh A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 29 Lincoln Public Schools* 5905 “O” Street Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 436-1000 Eric Weber A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 30 Lincoln Vet Center* Job Placement 3119 “O” Street, Suite A Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 476-9736 Nancy Cohn 1 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 31 Midland University* Career Development 900 N. Clarkson Street Fremont, NE 68025 (402) 941-6401 Connie Kreikemeier www.ncrc-csm.symplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 32 Mid-Plains Community College* Career Services 1101 Halligan Drive North Platte, NE 69101 (308) 535-3619 Berva Arensdorf www.collegecentral.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 33 NAACP* P.O. Box 81322 Lincoln, NE 68501-1322 (402) 488-0853 Jareldine Mays A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 34 NAACP* Director of Placement 2221 N. 24th Street Omaha, NE 68102 (402) 345-6227 Stephen B. Jackson A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 35 National Council of Negro Women* Lincoln Chapter P.O. Box 80175 Lincoln, NE 68501 (402) 477-5289 Janet Robb A, B, C, D, E, F 36 Native American Public Telecommunications* 1800 N. 33rd Street Lincoln NE 68503 (402) 472-3522 Ann McKeighan A, B, C, D, E, F, G 37 Nebraska Colleges Career Services Association* 800 N. Columbia Avenue Seward, NE 68434 (402) 643-7226 Corey Gray www.ncrc-csm-symplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 38 Nebraska Department of Labor* Workforce Development 1010 “N” Street, Box 194 Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 473-7013 Caleb Berg www.networks.nebraska.gov 5 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 39 Nebraska Indian Community College – Macy* Career Services P.O. Box 428 Macy, NE 68039 (402) 494-2311 Kristan Oltrogge A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 40 Nebraska Indian Community College – Niobrara* Career Services 415 N. River Road Niobrara, NE 68760 (402) 857-2434 Chrissy Gesher A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 41 Nebraska Indian Community College - South Sioux City* Career Services 2605 ½ Dakota Avenue So. Sioux City, NE 68776 (402) 241-5950 Paul Fowler A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 42 Nebraska Wesleyan University* Career & Counseling Center 5000 St. Paul Avenue Lincoln, NE 68504 (402) 465-2224 Heather Hoops www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 43 Northeast Community College* Career Services P.O. Box 469 Norfolk, NE 68702-0469 (402) 844-7263 Terri Heggemeyer www.northeast.edu A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 44 Ohio Center for Broadcasting* Colorado Media School Career Services 404 S. Upham Street Lakewood, CO 80226 (303) 937-7070 Terry Cuff A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 45 Peru State College* Career Services 600 Hoyt Peru, NE 68421 (402) 872-2436 Jamie Eberly www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 46 Sanford Brown College* Career Services 1345 Mendota Heights Road Mendota Heights, MN 55120 (651) 905-3509 Christine Kleckner A, B, C 47 Seward County CASA* P.O. Box 215 Seward, NE 68434 (402) 643-3695 Wes Robotham C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 48 Southeast Community College* Job Placement Office 8800 “O” Street Lincoln, NE 68520 (402) 437-2622 Lynn Willey www.collegecentral.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 49 Union College* Career Services 3800 So. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506 (402) 486-2540 Teresa Edgerton www.ncrc-csm.symplicity A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 50 University of Nebraska – Kearney* Academic & Career Services MSAB #140 Kearney, NE 68849 (308) 865-8501 Joni Week www.app.joinhandshake.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 51 University of Nebraska – Kearney* Dept. of Communication Mitchell Center/Library Kearney, NE 68849 (308) 865-8249 Judy Spivey A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 52 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* African Student Association 200 Nebraska Union, Box 14 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 473-3747 Marie-Chantel Kalisa A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 53 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Afrikan People’s Union 200 Nebraska Union, Box 8 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-7469 Charlesette Foster A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 54 University of Nebraska - Lincoln * Asian World Alliance 200 Nebraska Union, Box 11 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-6151 Andre Fortune A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 55 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Black Graduate Student Assn. 200 Nebraska Union, Box 29 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-0695 Karen Kassenbaum A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 56 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Career Services 230 Nebraska Union Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-3145 Jordan Schmidt A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 57 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* International Student Fellowship Club 200 Nebraska Union, Box 109 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-3571 Larry Berger A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 58 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Inter-Tribal Exchange (U.N.I.T.E.) 200 Nebraska Union, Box 186 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-2417 Victoria Smith A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 59 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Mexican-American Student Assn. 200 Nebraska Union, Box 110 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-8631 Cameya Ramirez-Rousseau A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 60 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Broadcast Placement 147 Andersen Hall Lincoln, NE 68588 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 61 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* School of Journalism/KRNU 147 Andersen Hall Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-6856 Rick Alloway 7 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 62 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Student Veterans Organization 200 Nebraska Union, Box 7 Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-9310 Thomas G, Allison A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 63 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Vietnamese Student Association 200 NU Box 81, 1400 “R” Street Lincoln, NE 68588 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 64 University of Nebraska – Lincoln* Women’s Center 340 Nebraska Union Lincoln, NE 68588 (402) 472-2598 Jan Deeds A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 65 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Afghan Student Organization Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 66 University of Nebraska – Omaha* African American Organization Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, I 67 University of Nebraska – Omaha* American Multicultural Students Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 68 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Asian Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha, NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, I 69 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Academic & Career Center EAB 115, 6001 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68182 (402) 554-3672 Katie Wessel www.unomaha-csm.symplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I 70 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Chinese Students/Scholars Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 71 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Department of Black Studies #184 ASH, 6001 Dodge Street Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2412 Felicia Dailey A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 72 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Friends of Japan Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 73 University of Nebraska – Omaha * Indian Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 74 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Inter-Tribal Student Council Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha, NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 75 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Iranian Student Association of Omaha Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 76 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Korean Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, I 77 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Latin American Students Assn. Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 78 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Latino Men of Impact Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, I 79 University of Nebraska – Omaha* National Council of Negro Women Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 80 University of Nebraska – Omaha * Nepalese Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, I 81 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Pan-African Student Association Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 82 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Saudi Student Club Multicultural Affairs Milo Bail Student Ctr., Room #110 Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2711 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 83 University of Nebraska – Omaha* School of Communications 140 ASH, 6001 Dodge Street Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-3677 Dr. Sherrie Wilson A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 84 University of Nebraska – Omaha* Women’s Resource Center Milo Bail Student Ctr., 1st Fl. Omaha NE 68182 (402) 554-2730 Tumelo Gobagoba A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H 85 Urban League Family Resource Ctr.* Career Services 3040 Lake Street Omaha, NE 68111 (402) 451-1066 Kinyetta Murphy A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 86 Wayne State College* Career Services 1111 Main Street, Student Center Wayne, NE 68787 (402) 375-7527 Jessie Piper www.ncrc-csm.simplicity.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I 87 Western Nebraska Community College* Career Center 1601 East 27th Street Scottsbluff, NE 69361 (308) 635-6050 Cherry McKimmey A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 88 York College* Career Center 1125 E. 8th Street York, NE 68467-2699 (402) 363-5675 Tracey Wyatt A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 89 Current/Former Employee Referral 6 A, C, D, J 90 Nebraska Broadcasters Assn.* 11414 W. Center Rd. Suite 342 Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 933-5995 Jim Timm A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 91 www.tvjobs.com* Broadcast Employee Services P O Box 4116 Oceanside, CA 92052 (800) 374-0119 6 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I 92 KLKN-TV Website/Facebook/On-Air Spot/Internal Posting* www.klkntv.com 11 A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 93 Sister Stations* Bulletin boards/referrals/web sites: WLNE-TV – Providence, RI SNN-LD – Sarasota, FL A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J 94 Nebraska Broadcasters Association Job Fair 95 www.indeed.com 3 A, D, J 96 Linkedin 2 E, G Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source Has Provided During This Period (If Any) Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized 97 Lincoln Journal Star Newspaper 926 “P” Street Lincoln, NE 68508 (402) 473-7373 5 J 98 Medialine* 1209 Wood Valley Road Augusta, GA 30909 (706) 364-7564 Rich Everitt www.medialine.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I 99 Michaels Media* 1721 Richardson Place Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 254-9695 www.collectivetalent.com A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I 100 Unsolicited/Walk-in/Other 1 F

Notes:

An asterisk (*) indicates sources that are entitled to vacancy notification.

Italicized sources indicate job banks and Internet programs to which KLKN contributes. These sources are designed to promote outreach generally, not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies.

Appendix 3: Outreach Initiatives

1. Internship Program:

KLKN-TV has been involved in helping members of the community achieve their educational goals. The station recruits students interested in the broadcast industry by widely advertising our internship programs at career fairs and by educating managers to mention this opportunity when speaking with members of the community. Letters of Agreement are filled out by the prospective intern and signed off on by a professor of the university and an evaluation is performed at the end of the intern's term. During this period, we have had a total of five internships at KLKN-TV.

A. Nebraska Wesleyan University student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning January 2017.

B. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning January 2017. (We hired this student on a full-time basis at the end of his internship).

C. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning May 2017. (We hired this student on a part time basis at the end of his internship and then promoted him to full-time).

D. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning May 2017.

E. University of Nebraska - Lincoln student – News: Photography, writing, editing, live skills, and reporting. Twelve weeks beginning June 2017. (We hired this student on a part-time basis at the end of her internship).

2. EEO Training:

Equal Employment Opportunity meetings are held on a continual basis as needed for current education to department heads as to their role and responsibilities in the EEO process. We ensure that all department heads are fully educated on their reporting documentation responsibility. We educate department heads as to anti-discrimination rules and ensure that all departments are hiring in a non-discriminatory fashion.

The February 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017 Annual EEO Public File Report was distributed to the station managers during the February 14, 2017 manager’s meeting and was discussed by the Business Manager, Randy Ksionzek.

KLKN-TV was selected for an FCC EEO audit, during the March 1, 2017 manager’s meeting Business Manager, Randy Ksionzek discussed the requested information and support needed along with the report deadline.

On April 25, 2017 a discussion was had with all KLKN-TV department managers regarding the contents of an EEO memo, dated April 22, 2017 from Brooks Pierce LLP, regarding the release “FCC Adjusts Its EEO Policy to Allow Internet-Only Recruitment in Certain Circumstances”.

During the September 19, 2017 manager’s meeting Business Manager, Randy Ksionzek discussed the Nebraska Broadcasters Association EEO scholarship program he participated in.

Randy Ksionzek, Business Manager, attended the Annual Employment Law Forum at the NIC Conference Center presented by Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP on September 27, 2017. This conference focused on wage and hour, labor, and various areas related to employment law.

Randy Ksionzek, Business Manager, participated in a webinar sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP on October 18, 2017. This webinar focused on “The Changing Face of the FCC’s EEO Rule in 2017”.

On December 19, 2017 a discussion was had with all KLKN-TV department managers regarding the contents of an EEO memo, dated December 15, 2017 from Wiley Rein LLP, regarding the “FCC Activity Enforcing Broadcast EEO Rules”.

Each employee of the station has been provided, as part of the employee handbook, the Equal Employment Opportunity Program of KLKN-TV. This Program outlines the continuing policy of KLKN-TV to provide equal opportunity and the prohibition of discrimination for all individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, creed, gender, pregnancy or related medical conditions, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, genetic information, or other consideration protected by federal, state or local laws. This policy is for all personnel actions including recruitment, evaluation, selection, promotion, compensation, training and termination. The elements of this Program include responsibility for implementation, policy dissemination, recruitment, training, and promotion.

The employee breakroom bulletin board includes a poster from the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission concerning “Discrimination in Employment, Housing, and Public Accommodations” that outlines rights and responsibilities under the law.

3. Listing of Each Upper-Level Category Opening with Organizations Targeting Women and Minorities:

KLKN-TV has listed each upper-level category opening with organizations that target women and minorities: African Multicultural Community Center, Asian Community & Cultural Center, Clyde Malone Community Center, El Centro de las Americas, Indian Center Inc. Workforce Investment Act Program, Latino American Commission, Latino Center of the Midlands, NAACP, NAF Multicultural Human Development Corporation, National Council of Negro Women, Native American Public Telecommunications, Nebraska Indian Community College, Urban League Family Resource Center, and the following organizations/departments at the University of Nebraska: Afghan Student Association, African American Organization, African Student Association, Afrikan People’s Union, American Multicultural Students, Asian Student Association, Asian World Alliance, Black Graduate Student Association, Chinese Students/Scholars Association, Department of Black Studies, Friends of Japan, Indian Student Association, International Student Fellowship Club, Inter-Tribal Exchange, Intertribal Student Council, Iranian Student Association, Korean Student Association, Latin American Students Association, Latino Men of Impact, Mexican-American Student Association, Multicultural Business Student Association, National Council of Negro Women, Nepalese Student Association, Pan-African Student Association, Saudi Student Club, Vietnamese Student Association, and the Women’s Resource Center.

4. Job Bank & Internet Program Participation:

KLKN-TV participates in job banks and internet programs with many organizations, as outlined above in italics, including the Nebraska Broadcasters Assoc., Advertising Federation of Lincoln, TVJobs.com, etc. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies. (See italicized recruitment sources on above list.)

5. Scholarship Program:

KLKN-TV, in conjunction with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, actively participated in the 2017 Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation Student Scholarship Program. Applicants applied for scholarships under this program and two $1,500 scholarships were awarded. The winners were from Hastings College and the University of Nebraska - Omaha. KLKN-TV provided $300 for the scholarship pool and ran a broadly rotated promotional spot for the program. The award application forms requested information such as GPA, an essay, experience in the field, honors and awards, and post high school extra-curricular activities.

6. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

KLKN-TV created a television spot which airs approximately every day on different day parts. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment opportunities to contact KLKN-TV to get on our mailing list (all contact information including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check KLKN-TV’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms KLKN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

7. Participate in event or program related to career opportunities in broadcasting by educational institutions:

April 20, 2017 – Mark Haggar (News Director) spoke to students at a journalism class at the Univeristy of Nebraska - Lincoln. He spoke about local news, jobs in television and the changing face of local media. The students were able to ask questions about weather and his career in broadcasting.

September 15, 2017 – Lanise Barber (Traffic Manager) spoke to students at Andersen Middle School in Omaha. She talked about her job as a traffic manager at KLKN-TV and the television business. The students were able to ask questions about her career in television.

October 18, 2017 – Lorri Acree (Accounting Assistant) conducted a tour of the station and spoke to students from Central Community College. She spoke about local news and jobs in television. She showed them how newscasts are assembled and answered questions about the nature of broadcasting.

October 18, 2017 – Chris Michael (Account Executive) conducted a tour of the station and spoke to a student from Waverly High School. He spoke about local news and jobs in television. The student spoke to various department heads and asked questions about their careers in broadcasting.

8. Participation in other activities reasonably calculated by the station to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcast to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such:

July 12, 2017 – Lorri Acree (Accounting Assistant) conducted a tour of the station for the Child Development Center in Seward. She showed them how newscasts are assembled and answered questions about the nature of broadcasting.

9. Establishing a mentoring program for station personnel:

KLKN-TV helps current personnel achieve their career goals. During the period we had an opening for a: