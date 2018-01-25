Traffic stop leads to $250,000 found in vehicle - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Traffic stop leads to $250,000 found in vehicle

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested two men from California hauling nearly $250,000 in cash stashed in cake mix cans. 

Vazgen Manjikian, 34, and Kevin Conrado, 25, were pulled over west of Lincoln on Interstate 80 on Wednesday.

Deputies found marijuana in the car which prompted the search. 

Officials are still investigating whether the money is illegal.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.