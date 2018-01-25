Lincoln Police looking for people using counterfeit bills - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police looking for people using counterfeit bills

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
The Lincoln Police Department needs your help finding people using counterfeit bills. 

Five people have used fake $100 bills at least four times at Target stores and Gateway Mall. 

They have also been linked to cases in Omaha. 

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers 402-472-3600.

