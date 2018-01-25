Guns taken from vehicle in Southeast Lincoln

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com We have new developments in the Sydney Loofe case. Aubrey Trail, an FBI person of interest in the case, spoke to the Omaha World Herald in a phone interview. "I am accountable for Sydney Loofe's death, I am responsible." He went on to say "The girl (referring to Bailey Boswell) had nothing to do with it," according to the newspaper interview with Trail. Trail was taken ...