Guns taken from vehicle in Southeast Lincoln

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police have a report of three guns stolen from an unlocked vehicle. 

It happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Southeast Lincoln. 

Officers say two handguns, a rifle and ammunition for both weapons was taken from a van.

