Food vendors needed for Uncle Sam Jam

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com



Press Release from Mayor Beutler's Office

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is seeking applications from food vendors to participate in the City’s Uncle Sam Jam celebration, Tuesday, July 3. The event is from 3 to 10:30 p.m. at Oak Lake Park, First and Charleston streets. The rain date for the event will be Thursday, July 5.

“This is the City’s largest free annual event,” said Chris Myers, Park Operations Coordinator. "It’s a great opportunity for Lincolnites to support local businesses and for vendors to share their products with the public, all during a fun community celebration.”

To receive an application form, contact Ann Kontor, Parks and Recreation, at akontor@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7847, extension “0”. The fee to apply is $100, and the application deadline is 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 16. Space is limited to 10 vendors.

Vendors will be notified of selection results Friday, April 6. The application fee will be refunded to vendors not selected for the event. Applicants are required to submit a complete list of merchandise to minimize duplication of food offerings. The selected vendors will be required to complete the application process by providing insurance information and details on advertising to be displayed during the event.

For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about Uncle Sam Jam, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Uncle Sam Jam).