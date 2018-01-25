How UNL alerts students in emergencies

A report of an attempted kidnapping on UNL's campus Wednesday has some people asking why students weren't alerted of the investigation.

On Thursday, UNL Assistant Police Chief Hassan Ramzah explained why.

"We always err on the side of caution,” he said. “If there's an instance where the particular incident poses an immediate threat to the campus community, again, we send an alert without hesitation."

The key is that word "threat."

Students can receive two kinds of alerts: a UNL alert for immediate threats like active shooters or hazardous weather, or timely warnings for crimes that post an ongoing threat to campus.

But in order to alert students, campus officials need to be sure the warning is warranted.

“In this case, what we knew at the time during the preliminary investigation, we believed that some information may not be factual,” Hassan said.

In other words, there were inconsistencies in the reported attempted kidnapping from the get-go, but follow-up was needed.

That, and Hassan said officials strive not to over alert students so they stop taking those warnings seriously.

“You don't want to overemphasize something whereby members of the community become desensitized to information out there,” he said.

UNLPD said even though Wednesday's preliminary investigation led them to believe the report was false, they couldn't debunk it right away.

That gave more time for people to question why, but it also gave them more time to rule out any possibility of an actual crime.